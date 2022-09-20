Mbappé wins arm wrestling with France, which gives in to ‘boycott’ and changes players’ agreement

Mbappé refused to participate in the photo shoot, and the French team announced that it will change its image rights agreement.

Mbappe entered the news this Monday by again boycotting a photo shoot of the selection of the France for disagreeing with the way the image rights agreement works in the French federation. A few hours later, the star of PSG won the ‘arm wrestling’.

Also this Monday, the French national team released a statement on its social media announcing that it would change the image rights agreement with your players.

“After conclusive discussions in the presence of the executives of the French national team, the president, the coach and a marketing manager, the French Football Federation undertakes to review, as soon as possible, the agreement inherent to the image rights that binds it to its players in the national team”, published the French national team.

“The FFF is pleased to work on the general lines of a new agreement that will allow it to secure its interests while taking into account the legitimate concerns and convictions unanimously expressed by its players,” added the federation.

Earlier, Mbappé had sent a press release explaining his decision.

“I decided not to participate in the photo shoot after the French federation refused to change the image rights agreement with the players. Of course, this does not call into question the commitment and determination to contribute to the collective success of the national team at important events. to come,” said the Frenchman.

According to information gathered by the ESPNthe striker would like to choose the brands with which he wants to associate, as he does not want to have his image linked to some companies, such as fast food chains and bookmakers.

The current agreement, however, provides for all athletes to fulfill commercial commitments with the team’s sponsors.

The team led by Didier Deschamps receives the Austria this Thursday at the Stade de France and, on Sunday, visit Denmark in Copenhagen for the group stage of Uefa Nations League. The latter will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+ from 3:45 pm (Brasília time).