MC Créu and Naldo Benny must go through a conciliation hearing at Jecrim | Rio de Janeiro



Naldo Benny and MC Créu must be summoned for a conciliation hearing – Reproduction/Instagram/PlayPlus

Naldo Benny and MC Créu must be summoned for a conciliation hearingPlayback/Instagram/PlayPlus

Published 09/19/2022 15:15 | Updated 09/19/2022 15:58

Rio – The delegate of the 43rd DP (Guaratiba), Márcia Julião, sent to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim), on the afternoon of this Monday (19), the occurrence of music producer Sérgio Costa – known as MC Créu – against singer Naldo Benny. He registered an occurrence at that police station, this Sunday afternoon (18), after the husband of dancer Mulher Moranguinho, a participant in the reality show “A Fazenda 14”, threatened to “give a break” to the funkeiro.

According to Márcia, as it is an action with “less offensive potential”, the next step should be the summons of the two artists, by the Justice, to participate in a conciliation hearing. The objective would be to mediate a possible understanding between them.

wanted by DAY to find out if Naldo Benny will participate in the session, the singer’s advice did not respond to contacts. The space is open for manifestation.

Controversy began in the year 2000

During a dynamic in the magazine of the reality “A Fazenda 14”, the funkeiros had a disagreement, while they disputed a definitive place in the program. The MC revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Naldo Benny’s wife in ten years and accused her of having “character flaws”. The former dancer countered and said that he tried to register the name ‘Strawberry Shortcake’ without consulting her and did not fulfill the contract they had when they worked together in the first decade of the 2000s.

Strawberry’s husband, the author of the hit ‘Amor de Chocolate’ was revolted by Créu’s statements about Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake and, in a video posted on Instagram this Sunday morning (18), the singer threatened the DJ. “If you say my wife’s name again I’ll go inside your house and get you and I’ll give you a dick. I’m saying, there’s no police or anything. Because you’re a bastard, you’re a kid”, said Naldo Benny.