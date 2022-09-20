Media and Marketing #146: Cecília Alexandre, director of Kraft Heinz – 09/19/2022

How to be creative to advertise the simplicity of a product? And what are the current strategies of companies for consumers to interact with their brands?

This week’s episode of Mídia e Marketing, which opens the 4th year of the program, welcomes executive Cecília Alexandre, marketing director of Kraft Heinz, the 5th largest food company in the world —See the full interview in the video above.

In the chat, Cecília tells how the brand seeks to expand its connection with the consumer and explains how the actions carried out with influencers work. In Brazil, the company has the brands Heinz (condiments), Quero (food and sauces), Hemmer (condiments) and BRSpices (spices).

“Marketing is now an exchange relationship. You have to get the message to the consumer in a different way. Our strategy is simple, based on ‘3 Vs’: the truth, which is absolute, in all aspects; the speed, which is being in the day-to-day conversation, in the speed of the culture, and the experience, which comes from people’s day-to-day experiences”, says the executive (from 11:23).

Cecília also explains how Heinz did a great deal with influencer Casimiro — who was born in digital and ended up with an initiative in parks in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

“Consumers even commented that the brand managed to make them stay for almost an hour watching the company’s commercial”, he says. (from 13:28).

How is the relationship with influencers?

Cecilia gives an example. “If Casimiro couldn’t speak his expressions, we would have lost half of the audience. We only convey the main message. We have to trust, as with any partner. We need to create emotional connections with consumers”, he says. (from 27:14).

“We cannot live in the enchanting world of brands. We are here to build stronger, more desirable brands that sell more. The great challenge is to grow in market share”, he says. (from 19:29).

