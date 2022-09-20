Meet the alleged hacker who leaked information about GTA 6

16-year-old would have already invaded Microsoft, Samsung, NVIDIA and Uber

Information began to circulate on the internet this Monday (19) that the hacker responsible for the big leak of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 would be a young man of only 16 years. More than 90 videos with unpublished images of the game were published this past Sunday (18) and spread around the world.

According to posts made on Breached, a well-known hacking forum, the culprit would be a teenager who has been involved in other similar events. In addition to Rockstar, other large companies have already suffered attacks from the same person.

Hacker named responsible is only 16 years old and lives in England

According to reports, he is one of the leaders of Lapsus$, a well-known hacking group that has already carried out hacking actions against Microsoft, Uber, NVIDIA and Samsung. However, there is no confirmation that the same person is responsible for all these attacks.

Investigations point to young man behind hacker group

Known only as White, he would have published evidence in a Telegram group that he was responsible for the leaks, but he deleted it soon after the case gained worldwide repercussion.

In March of this year, four security investigators were able to trace the activities carried out by White, leading up to a 16-year-old. Young, he would still live with his mother near Oxford, England.

Since that time, however, there is no conclusive evidence that he was the mastermind behind Lapsus$, and one of those responsible for the intrusions against Microsoft, Uber, NVIDIA and Samsung.

The group’s most recent attack was on Uber last week. The company had to disable several internal systems, such as communication and engineering, to find out what had happened and what damage had been caused.

At the time, employees reported that they received the message: “I announce that I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.” It was sent by Slack, the platform used for the company’s communication, which ended up being deactivated.

Rockstar confirmed that leaked videos were actually from GTA6

If the teenager is responsible for the breach on Uber, he would have taken two major actions within a span of just one week. After releasing several videos with unpublished images of GTA 6, the hacker reappeared.

Exputer journalist Tom Henderson revealed that the hacker responsible for the leaks is trying to negotiate with Rockstar and Take-Two. He claims to have had access to GTA 5 and GTA 6 source codes.

Hacker who stole GTA 6 source code tries to negotiate with Rockstar

Insider would be asking for money not to leak new information about the franchise game



…..

Via: The Gamer