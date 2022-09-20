Mega-Sena accumulates again and the next draw will be R$ 150 million

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena accumulates again and the next draw will be R$ 150 million 2 Views

posted on 09/19/2022 16:00

(credit: Ed Alves/CB)


(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The ball piled up. No bet matched the six numbers drawn at the Mega-Sena on Saturday (17/9). A few lucky ones even pinched the prize. With that, the contest accumulated again and the prize now reaches the value of R$ 150 million – the second biggest draw in 2022. The next contest will take place on Wednesday (21/9).

The numbers drawn on Saturday were: 23 – 28 – 33 – 38 – 55 – 59. In all, 189 bets matched five dozen, seven of which were in the Federal District. Three of these winning bets were made at Lotérica Quina de Ouro, in Asa Sul; one at Pátio Loterias, at Pátio Brasil Shopping; one at Rangel N Rangel, at Núcleo Bandeirante; and one at Rubi Lotérica, in Santa Maria. All of these were simple bets — when it’s not a jackpot —, with six numbers bet, which costs R$ 4.50. These earned BRL 42,000 each. Another bet, at Lotérica Guará Sorte, in Guará, in a pool, with 10 numbers bet, won a prize of R$ 210 thousand. and the estimated prize rose to R$ 150 million.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check the results of Quina 5953 and Lotofácil 2617 this Monday (19/9)

posted on 09/19/2022 19:51 / updated on 09/19/2022 20:31 (credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa) Caixa Econômica Federal …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved