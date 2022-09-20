Mega-Sena accumulates again and the next draw will be R$ 150 million

posted on 09/19/2022 16:00



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The ball piled up. No bet matched the six numbers drawn at the Mega-Sena on Saturday (17/9). A few lucky ones even pinched the prize. With that, the contest accumulated again and the prize now reaches the value of R$ 150 million – the second biggest draw in 2022. The next contest will take place on Wednesday (21/9).

The numbers drawn on Saturday were: 23 – 28 – 33 – 38 – 55 – 59. In all, 189 bets matched five dozen, seven of which were in the Federal District. Three of these winning bets were made at Lotérica Quina de Ouro, in Asa Sul; one at Pátio Loterias, at Pátio Brasil Shopping; one at Rangel N Rangel, at Núcleo Bandeirante; and one at Rubi Lotérica, in Santa Maria. All of these were simple bets — when it’s not a jackpot —, with six numbers bet, which costs R$ 4.50. These earned BRL 42,000 each. Another bet, at Lotérica Guará Sorte, in Guará, in a pool, with 10 numbers bet, won a prize of R$ 210 thousand. and the estimated prize rose to R$ 150 million.