Mega-Sena accumulates again and the prize is now R$ 150 million

Check, below, the new value of the Mega-Sena prize and learn how the Caixa Econômica Federal draw works.

Caixa Econômica Federal held, last Saturday (17), the draw for the 2,521 Mega-Sena contest. Thus, as no one hit the six dozen, the prize remains accumulated and reached R$ 150 million for the next draw. It is worth mentioning that this is the 11th time in a row that the value accumulates.

The dozens drawn last Saturday were: 59-23-28-55-33-38, at 8 pm with live broadcast on the bank’s social networks. Although no player won the top prize, there were 189 lucky ones who hit the corner, receiving R$ 42,084.88. On the court, 12,204 people got the numbers right and received R$931.08.

How does the Mega-Sena prize work?

First, the gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. So out of that percentage:

35% are distributed among those who match the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% is distributed among those who match 5 numbers (Quina);

19% distributed among matchers of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% accumulate and are distributed to those who match the 6 numbers in the final 0 or 5 contests;

5% accumulate for the first belt – sena – of the last contest of the year ending 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

What happens when there are no winners?

Firstly, if there are no winners in any tier, the Mega-Sena value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize tier.

Therefore, if the prizes expire 90 days after the date of the draw, that is, after this period the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (FIES).

What are the biggest Mega-Sena prizes?

Check out, below, which were the biggest prizes of the Mega-Sena contests:

2,150, 11/05/2019, 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 289.4 million;

2,237, 02/27/2020, 2 winning bets; total award amount: R$ 211.6 million;

1,764, 11/25/2015, 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 205.3 million;

1,772, 12/22/2015, 2 winning bets; total prize amount: BRL 197.4 million

2,463, 03/19/2022, 2 winning bets; total prize amount: R$ 189.3 million;

1,655, 11/22/2014, 2 winning bets; total award amount: R$ 135.3 million;

2161, 06/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 124.2 million;

2189, 09/18/2019; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: R$ 120 million;

1120, 10/06/2010; 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 119.1 million;

1,486, 05/31/2022; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: 117.5 million;

1,575, 02/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: 111.5 million;

