Meghan’s trip to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is dissected in tabloids and social media

LONDON – All that Meghan Markle did was put on a dark suit, put on a sympathetic expression, and walk in public with three other people for 45 minutes. But the analysis of this brief event—a surprise ride out of the Windsor Castle last Saturday, the 17th, with her husband, the prince harryit’s the prince william and your wife, Kate — hasn’t stopped since.

The incident, for those following this particular saga, represented a brief interruption, or perhaps presaged an eventual thaw, of the coldness and hostility that had developed between the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) in recent years.

Pushed by shared grief after grandmother’s death of Harry and William, the queen elizabeth IIyou four met for the first time in over a year to express their gratitude to the crowds, admire the bouquets of flowers left for the monarch and demonstrate that they were able to coexist in the same space.

King Charles III, Camilla, The Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, watch Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin being placed in the hearse after the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP

However, from the moment Meghan appeared in public, and in the days that followed, observers in newspapers and on social media have analyzed the video of the event over and over again, transforming themselves into lip-readers, language analysts, fashion critics and pundits. in protocols.

How does Meghan’s dress (black and calf-length with a full skirt) compare to Kate’s dress (black and calf-length with a fitted skirt)? Kate snubbed Meghan? Was it true, as someone claimed on TikTok, that Meghan tried to advance ahead of the others in the flower area, only to have Harry remind her of royal protocol, “subtly holding her hand to allow William and Kate to get to the flowers first”?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales look at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin Photograph: Oli Scarf/AFP

A similar conversation erupted on Wednesday after the two couples, along with other members of the royal family, left the service at the Westminster Hall after the arrival of the queen’s coffin. Harry and Meghan left holding hands, unlike most other royal couples. A debate ensued: were they behaving disrespectfully, or was it okay to hold hands with one’s spouse while leaving a solemn occasion?

Another couple – Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall – were also found to have joined hands on the way out, which added an element of confusion to the matter. As Meghan’s fans have long pointed out, she is frequently attacked in the tabloids and on social media for doing the exact same things other royals, particularly Kate, are praised for.

Us United Stateswhere they moved after stepping away from royal duties in 2020, in the so-called “Megxit,” Meghan and Harry have been working diligently to raise their two children and reposition themselves as celebrities and influencers — that is, American-style royalty — with a big deal with Netflix and various charitable and business ventures.

From left, Kate, The Princess of Wales, Prince William of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex walk to meet the public at Windsor Castle on September 10 Photograph: Kirsty O’Connor/Pool via AP

They are collaborating on a memoir that they say will be a candid account of who they are and how they feel, with plenty of detail about their run-in with the royal family and their uncomfortable departure from UK.

Then the queen died and Harry traveled alone to Balmoral, in the Scotland. Some reports said, without verifiable attribution, that he had been ordered to leave Meghan behind so as not to disturb the rest of the family.

Unfortunately, we will never know the truth behind this. We will never know, for example, if the possible rapprochement happened because the King Charles III “commanded his sons to put aside their dispute,” as the daily mail reported on Saturday — or because Prince William himself sent a “bomb text” to his brother, setting out a joint submission proposal, as the same newspaper (contradicting itself) reported on Sunday.

Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP

the tabloid mirror followed what appeared to be an anti-Meghan line in reporting that some of the mourners in the crowd refused to shake her hand and, in one case, ostensibly donned a pair of sunglasses in response to her arrival. According to the newspaper’s analysis of a video of the incident, another woman turned around and then “cast a contemptuous look at the Duchess of Sussex, before laughing.”

Meanwhile, commentator Piers Morgan, an obsessively relentless observer of Meghan, came up with his usual controversial views.

“Don’t be fooled by the scenes of alleged fights between William and his brother over the weekend,” he wrote in the The New York Post and on the website of Fox News, in an article titled “Harry, if you really want to honor your father, control your wife who betrays royalty”, to which a reader responded on Twitter: “’Control your wife’…?! What is this, the Middle Ages?”