MEI will be able to spread debt with Revenue up to 145 times. check out

MEI will be able to pay debts in up to 145 months, in addition to getting discounts of up to 70%. To find out who can participate, check out the rules!

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

In August of this year, the Federal Revenue published news for those who are MEI. This is because the IRS launched a measure that benefits individual micro-entrepreneurs in relation to debt negotiation. As a result, it started to allow MEIs to pay pending issues with the Federal Revenue in up to 145 installments. Negotiations started on the day 1st of september. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Who is MEI will be able to spread debts and have discounts of up to 70 %

Thus, according to what the Federal Revenue announced, the negotiation is open for debts acquired from 2017 onwards, which have not yet been challenged in court. In these cases, it will be possible to get discounts of up to 70% in value, in addition to paying the debt in up to 145 months. That is, 12 years.

This negotiation is carried out individually, that is, not through a traditional debt payment program, but in direct negotiation with the IRS. Thus, the discount percentage will depend on the situation of the person in question, especially his ability to pay. If a MEI has more conditions to settle the debt, the discount will probably be lower.

It is worth mentioning that the renegotiations can be made by issuing public notices, in addition to proposals made by the taxpayer or by the Revenue to the debtor. In the event of non-compliance with the agreement, this will result in the case being forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office, thus the MEI will be registered in the Union’s active debt. Basically, the government’s “dirty name” list.

For those who want to do the negotiation, it is necessary to open a digital process on the e-CAC portal. You must have a silver or gold level gov.br account, or generate an access code on the Federal Revenue website. The deadline for negotiations continues until the 30th of November.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rawpixel.com/shutterstock.com