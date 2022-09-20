Michelle Bolsonaro gives a show of elegance at Queen Elizabeth’s farewell

Since arriving in London, the capital of England, for the agenda for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, last Sunday (18/9), the first lady of Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro, has drawn attention for her elegant and impeccable appearance. Alongside her husband, President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, she paid a visit to the Burning Chamber and then accompanied him in the signing of the monarch’s Book of Condolences.

Aboard a black tube dress by stylist Luhana Pawlick, Michelle complemented the look with pearl necklaces and a vintage hat signed by Graciella Starling. The look was interpreted by experts as a sophisticated retelling of Jacqueline Kennedy, former First Lady of the United States.

The brasiliense got praise on the internet for her good performance. Michelle even pleased the critics of celebrities Tia Crey, known on Instagram for her harsh opinions. “Let’s separate things, shall we? That in the clothes she did well, that she did! I enjoyed it,” she wrote.

The First Lady took with her Agustin Fernandez, her faithful friend and makeup artist for all hours. He was responsible for the production of Bolsonaro’s wife – and did not hesitate to publish some records on social networks.

This Monday (19/9), the couple went to Westminster Abbey, where they paid a last tribute to the queen. “And we present, on behalf of the fraternal Brazilian people, our prayers that God console King Charles III, his family and his people, firm in the hope that we will all be together in eternal life”, declared the president on Instagram.

For the occasion, Michelle opted for an embroidered midi dress and a different hat than she had previously worn.

Column Claudia Meireles approved the look of the first lady, who, both for her elegance in her attire and her posture, represented our country well.

