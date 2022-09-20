Microsoft would be disappointed in the state of Halo Infinite

The company messed with the structures of 343 Industries to try to compensate for the losses generated by the game

Widely praised on its release in late 2021, Halo Infinite has since been struggling ranging from delaying the release of updates to dropping important names from your production team. According to information released by insider Brad Sams, Microsoft is disappointed with the game’s performance so farboth because of its problems and its financial results.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sams stated that the company has made millionaire investments in the game and aimed to turn him into a rival worthy of Destiny 2. According to him, the departure of names like Bonnie Ross and the internal restructuring that 343 Industries is going through is a result of the fact that that plan totally failed.

“Halo Infinite isn’t in good shape, it’s not in a good position, and it didn’t meet the goals that Microsoft set out for the 343 when it launched. He also didn’t comply with the financial side, according to what I heard. Almost universally, he did not live up to expectations.”, said the well-known insider.

Season 3 was the final straw for Halo Infinite

Sams also claims that Microsoft has decided to fire Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, as consequence of the reception of the announcement of the third season of multiplayer content for Halo Infinite. He believes this was the “last straw” that forced the company to restructure the studio, with the hope of getting the results he expects in the future.

he explains that the game was released without a base that allows its constant expansion, which requires the studio to frequently ask for new rounds of funding. With time, this ended up creating a financial hole that is not being paidwhether by selling physical and digital units or by microtransactions present in multiplayer.

Entering the realm of speculation, Sams explains that 343 Industries’ internal changes must have resulted in no time at all. For him, the developer should cancel any other project related to the series and redirect all your efforts to Halo Infinitethe only way to guarantee that it would achieve the goals set by Microsoft.







