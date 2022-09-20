milk and other foods can lower the risk of the disease







Drinking a glass of milk or having a small bowl of yogurt can help prevent type 2 diabetes. The discovery was made by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, Italy, and published in the scientific journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice.

The results may be new to some, as doctors and nutritionists usually recommend avoiding the condition to avoid animal foods and opt for plant-based foods.

To reach the conclusion, 175 studies were analyzed that related the consumption of some foods of animal origin and the development of type 2 diabetes. Among the foods on the list were red beef, bacon, sausage, fish, milk, cheese, yogurt and eggs.

Research showed that people who consumed a glass of milk a day were 10% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes compared to people who consumed less milk.

The same was true for those who consumed 100 grams of yogurt daily, who had a 6% reduced risk. Cheeses, on the other hand, did not present benefits or harms in relation to consumption and condition.

The data also showed that those who consume 100 grams of red meat every day may be 22% more likely to have type 2 diabetes compared to those who eat less than that amount. The risk is even greater for those who eat processed meat: it is 30% more dangerous.

Food and type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that is characterized by the body’s difficulty or resistance to producing insulin. It can affect people with unhealthy lifestyle habits such as high consumption of carbohydrates and sedentary lifestyle.

When left untreated, type 2 diabetes can cause limb amputation, blindness, and even heart disease. Check out the relationship of food consumption with the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to research:

Milk (200ml/day): 10% risk reduction;

10% risk reduction; Dairy products in general (200g/day): 5% risk reduction;

5% risk reduction; Yogurt (100g/day): 6% risk reduction;

6% risk reduction; Low-fat dairy (200g/day): 3% risk reduction;

3% risk reduction; Cheese (30g/day): had no effect;

had no effect; Full-fat dairy (200g/day): had no effect;

had no effect; Red meat (100g/day): increased risk of 22%;

increased risk of 22%; Processed meat (50g/day): 30% risk increase;

30% risk increase; Fish (100g/day): had no effect;

had no effect; Egg (1 unit/day): had no effect.







