Model claims to have been Adam Levine’s lover for over a year; understand

the american model Sumner Stroh published a video this Monday, 19, in which he claims that he lived a case of fence one year with Adam Levinelead singer of the band maroon 5.

According to her, the singer contacted her again to let her know that he was considering naming their child, if it was a boy, Sumner. He and his wife, the model Behati Prinslooannounced on the 15th that they were expecting their third child.

The young woman also claimed that she was “innocent” when she had a relationship with the musician and that she did not want to share the story, but that people she thought were trustworthy were threatening to send prints of the conversations to tabloids.

Sumner Stroh, a model who claims she had a year-long affair with Adam Levine. Photograph: Instagram/@sumnerstroh

“Basically, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a fashion model. Victoria’s Secret. At the time, I was young and innocent. Honestly, I felt used. I wasn’t ‘in the scene’ like I am now, so I was easily manipulated,” Sumner begins.

She then shows what would be a screenshot of a conversation between her and Levine. “Adam and I had been seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him for a few months, that’s how he came back into my life.”

Then the model displays a message, supposedly from the singer, in which he says, “Okay, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really want to name him Sumner. Would you be ok with that? I’m being super serious.” According to the print shown in the video, the message would have been sent on June 1st.

“I was completely manipulated. I would deal with it privately, I never wanted to go public, because obviously I know the implications that come with that.” “I had irresponsibly sent some screenshots to some friends I thought I trusted and one of them tried to sell them to a tabloid. So here I am.”

On Instagram, the model also commented on the case, stating that she hopes that “the truth being out can do something good”. So far, the singer has not commented.

Levine has been married to Namibian model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, but the couple met in 2012. They are expecting their third child, and are already parents to Dusty Rose, who turns six this month, and Gio Grace, two years older. new.