Model says she had an affair with Adam Levine for over a year

A model named Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an alleged affair with singer Adam Levine for a year. The Maroon 5 frontman announced last week that he and his wife, fellow model Behati Prinsloo, are expecting their third baby.

On his TikTok, Sumner claims to “have an affair with a man married to the Victoria’s Secret model”.

When the affair began, she said, “I was young, I was naive. And I mean, frankly, I feel used. I wasn’t in the art scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated. So I’m sure you knows who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him for a period of months, that’s how he came back into my life.”

As for why the model decided to share her story now, she explains at the end of the video that she “recklessly sent some prints to some friends I thought I trusted, and one of them tried to sell it to a tabloid.

She also said that Adam allegedly texted him wanting to name his and his wife’s third child after the model’s name. “An important question. I’m having another baby and if he wasn’t a boy I really wanted to name him. Is that okay with you?”

Model says she had an extramarital affair with Adam Levine for a year Image: Playback/Instagram

So far, Adam has yet to comment on the matter.