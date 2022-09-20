‘Mommy, will I ever turn white?’, asks black child called ‘poop’ by schoolmates in SP | Sao Paulo

The question was asked by 5-year-old Mathew to his mother, stylist Claudete Alphonsus, after the boy was cursed by other students at a school in the South Zone of Sao Paulo.

The mother said that she had been observing her son’s discouragement in going to classes and decided to talk to the child.

In In a sequence of stories published last Friday (16), she shared images of Mathew crying and reporting being called “poop” by colleagues because of the color of his skin..

“It was the most painful thing to hear. I felt my heart tear and break into pieces. I suffered and cried with him. I ask you all to take care of your black children’s mental and don’t allow them to hurt and don’t allow them to make your children They think he’s ugly because he’s brown! He’s 5 years old and he’s already suffering the weight of the color… They won’t pass…”, his mother said.

Mathew, who lives with his parents and older sister in the Clean camp, also in the South Zone, he has studied since 2021 at the private school where the situation had been happening.

According to Claudete, she was in a meeting with the institution this Monday (19) which informed her that the direction will investigate everything that happened to present an answer.

“This morning we held an extensive meeting with my son’s school, who informed us that they will investigate everything that happened to bring us an answer. For now we understand that there is a long way to go for us to overcome this situation”, he said.

The mother said she was still counting on legal advice to take the necessary measures in the case.

“We initially asked for legal advice to investigate all issues before taking the necessary measures,” he said.