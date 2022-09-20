Monkey pox: SES-MG confirms case in Formiga

Formiga and Pará de Minas confirmed the first cases of monkeypox, according to data released by the State Health Department (SES-MG) on Monday (19) on the platform that tracks the evolution of the disease in the state. The patients are two men aged 34 and 35 years.

In the region, Divinópolis has two records, Bom Despacho and Nova Serrana follow with one case each.

With the two new records, the number of confirmed cases in the Midwest region of Minas rose to six: the first case was confirmed in Bom Despacho and the second in Nova Serrana, the last two in Divinópolis.

On the SES-MG platform, until this Monday (19), there are 447 confirmed cases in Minas Gerais and 776 suspected cases under investigation.

A confirmed case that was being followed up in hospital for monitoring of other serious medical conditions died in July. This is a 41-year-old man, resident in Belo Horizonte and born in Pará de Minas.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person.

Transmission can occur in the following ways: