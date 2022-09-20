MP from Paraíba resumes investigation against actor for rape

The MPPB (Public Ministry of Paraíba) resumed the investigation against actor José Dumont, 72, for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person. The artist was arrested on Thursday (15), in Rio de Janeiro, for storing child pornography.

The complaint that he received minors in his apartment was made by a neighbor of the actor to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in 2013. According to the MPPB, at the time, the Public Prosecutor’s Office took the necessary measures, requesting the opening of the investigation , but the investigation did not find sufficient elements to denounce Dumont to justice.

With the actor’s arrest, the Public Ministry will resume the investigation and hear the alleged victims, since the lack of identification and location of minors was one of the reasons that made the complaint unfeasible at the time. The Paraíba police must interrogate Dumont from a distance.

According to found splash, the crime would have happened in 2009, in the city of Cabedelo, where José Dumont had an apartment. In documents obtained by the report, two witnesses claim to have witnessed abuse by the actor against a group of boys.

One of the women details that she began to find the artist’s behavior strange since he did not greet other residents of the condominium where he lived, but that the actor’s apartment “was always full of boys”.

The witness also reports that he heard that the artist “gave the boys gifts, giving money, buying lots of chocolates, ice cream, all kinds of goodies that children like”.

Still in a statement, the woman claims that she saw when José Dumont caressed “the child’s legs and face; that the children who used to frequent the actor’s apartment were poor; that she heard comments from children about the practice of anal sex, but she never got to see such a practice”.

The second witness told the Civil Police of Paraíba that the actor “was always accompanied by male children; that the mothers of the boys in the condominium did not allow them to go to the actor’s apartment, because they thought the behavior was strange”.

The woman says that they were children who lived near the building that used to frequent José Dumont’s apartment.

She reports that “she witnessed a child lowering his shorts and the actor kept looking at her, that the child lifted the clothes and José Dumont hugged him and caressed the intimate parts of this child; that the actor used to play ball with the boys and always gave a way of caressing the children’s genitals and kept looking to see if anyone was watching”.

According to police authorities, the case did not proceed due to difficulty in obtaining a statement from the actor.

José Dumont is also investigated for rape of a vulnerable person in Rio de Janeiro.