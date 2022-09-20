Murilo Benício celebrates work on ‘Pantanal’ and reveals “Top 3” of his soap operas

Murilo Benício told, in an interview with a magazine, which are the three most outstanding works of his 30-year career – and ‘Pantanal’ is on the list

Murilo Benício is making a huge success as Tenório in the remake of ‘Pantanal’, currently on display by Globo. The actor showed great pride in his work and, during an interview, revealed his “Top 3” of soap operas in his 30-year career.

This Monday (19), the actor spoke to the magazine “GQ” and commented on the repercussion of the villain he plays in the plot, which enters this month in its final stretch. According to him, two other soap operas also marked his trajectory: “I made ‘O Clone’, ‘Avenida Brasil’ and I’m doing ‘Pantanal’. , he commented.

He then celebrated the success of the plot: “Once we were in the Pantanal making a fireplace and I told them: make the most of everything you are experiencing today because this is not common. success that way. And I know that there are people who have been around for 30 years like me and were not lucky enough to get a soap opera like this”.

Finally, Murilo Benício still gave some advice to beginner actors: “What I say is just enjoy it and really enjoy it, knowing that this will rarely happen again. It’s a success that becomes a phenomenon, it goes to another level”.