My Auxílio Brasil didn’t make it into my account, what to do? Was I blocked?

The September installment of Auxílio Brasil began to be paid on Monday (19) and runs until the 30th, using the last digit of the user’s Social Identification Number (NIS). However, it may happen that the amount does not appear on the account, see what the procedure is in the case.

Payment of the benefit is made through the Caixa Tem application, where the user can withdraw the amount or carry out other transactions. The amount is released according to the beneficiary’s last NIS number, following the calendar:

NIS 1 Final – September 19 (released on Saturday 9/17);

End of NIS 2 – September 20;

End of NIS 3 – September 21;

End of NIS 4 – 22 September;

End of NIS 5 – 3 September;

NIS 6 Final – September 26 (released on Saturday 9/24);

End of NIS 7 – 27 September;

End of NIS 8 – 28 September;

End of NIS 9 – 29 September;

End of NIS 0 – September 30th.

Therefore, it is necessary that the day in which the group you belong to has already passed for the amount to appear in the account. If the day has passed and the benefit still does not appear, it is important to check if the registration is up to date.

Payroll Loan Aid Brazil

How to check if Auxílio Brasil has been blocked

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil who present an irregularity in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) must update the data, resolving the inconsistencies to receive the benefit again.

It is possible to verify if the beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil is blocked due to irregularity in CadÚnico through the website and in the Meu CadÚnico app, available on the Play Store and on the App Store. If the user presents irregular data, the user must seek a Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras) to carry out the updates and inform the family situation. After the update, the citizen will receive Auxílio Brasil again if he/she still meets the program requirements.

If there is no inconsistency in CadÚnico and the installment still does not appear in the Caixa Tem account, it is recommended to contact Caixa Econômica Federal by phone 111 or the Ministry of Citizenship by number 121.