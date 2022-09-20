Mysterious acute hepatitis is investigated in 10 SC children; know more

Dive/SC (Diretoria de Vigilância Epidemiológica de Santa Catarina) is investigating patients from seven cities about ten suspected cases of “acute mysterious hepatitis”, which appeared in children.

publicity

The cities are Itajaí, Balneário Camboriú, São José, Chapecó, Joinville, Ituporanga and Florianópolis, and the children accompanied are between 5 months and 16 years old. According to Dive, there is still no forecast for the completion of the exams.

Read more:

Unknown virus (Image: Kateryna Kon – Shutterstock)

Last Friday (09), Dive issued a note that provides guidance on the increase in cases. “The origin of the disease remains unknown, but extensive investigations are ongoing,” the agency said.

Dive says that most cases appear to have no direct relationship to the source, remaining unknown despite extensive investigations.

Some cases have gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting, before developing severe acute hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) and increased levels of liver enzymes. Even so, common viruses related to acute hepatitis were not detected in any of the cases.

Check the list of hepatitis cases

1) Itajai – 7 years

two) Balneário Camboriú – 16 years old

3) San Jose – 3 years

4) Chapeco – 7 years

5) Joinville – 8 years

6) San Jose – 4 years

7) Ituporanga – 4 years

8) Florianopolis – 3 years

9) Florianopolis – 5 months

10) Florianopolis – 11 months

Although adenovirus is a hypothesis for a cause, Dive says that it does not fully explain the severity of the condition. Extensive epidemiological investigations are underway to identify common exposures, risk factors, or links between cases.

Other hypotheses raised are the increased susceptibility to adenovirus among young children after the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the reduction of pathogens, the emergence of a new adenovirus and previous infection or coinfection with coronavirus.

It is worth mentioning that the hypotheses related to the side effects of vaccines against Covid-19 are not currently supported. Dive informs that the cause of this is that the vast majority of children who had the disease did not receive the Covid vaccine.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!