Negative worker uses FGTS to pay debts; see how

The worsening of the country’s economic situation has left millions of people with the negative name in credit protection agencies. In an attempt to get out of this debt snowball, many people are appealing to the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

Read more: End of IPVA in Brazil? Understand how the charge can end

This balance can only be redeemed in case of dismissal for just cause and other situations provided for by law, but there is a more flexible method. The FGTS birthday withdrawal authorizes the withdrawal of a percentage of the accounts linked to the worker, every year, in the month of his birthday.

Anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal

The way found by citizens is to anticipate the birthday withdrawal at banks, an option that is already available in large institutions such as Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil. As the payment is guaranteed by the FGTS itself, interest rates are usually lower.

Even so, it is a loan, and as such, it has interest and fees attached. Therefore, it should only be used when these charges are more advantageous than the interest on the debt you want to pay.

Federal Savings Bank

As mentioned, Caixa is one of the banks that offers FGTS anticipation. At the institution, it is possible to advance up to three installments of the anniversary withdrawal, provided that the last one does not exceed 999 days. The amount must be at least R$500, and the minimum installments of R$300.

The line has interest of 1.49% per month and collection of Tax on Financial Operations (IOF). The contracted amount is deposited in the checking or savings account within one business day after closing the contact.

In case of dismissal, the client can withdraw the amount of the termination fine, but is prevented from withdrawing the full FGTS deposited in his account. On the date of deposit of the birthday withdrawal, the amount corresponding to the advance will be blocked for withdrawal.

To contract the loan in advance of the birthday withdrawal, the interested party must enter the FGTS application and adhere to the modality. Once this is done, just access the option “Anticipation Loan Saque-Aniversário” and proceed with the contract.