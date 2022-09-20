Neto charges CBF and Globo journalists: ‘You are slutty’

On this Monday’s “Os Donos da Bola” program, the grandson presenter received Corinthians players Gabi Zanotti and Gabi Portilho. In the presence of the athletes, he harshly criticized the CBF for the value of the prize that will be paid to the champion team of the women’s Brasileirão and demanded the journalists from Globo.

Neto opened the program by addressing the CBF and the press in general.

– Branco (CBF coordinator), Ednaldo (CBF president), for those of you who keep saying that there has to be equality in everything, for you from the press in general, to the girls (journalists) who are commentators, you know how much they pay the CBF for the girls to be Brazilian champions? R$290 thousand – he questioned.

Subsequently, the presenter directly asked Grupo Globo journalists to talk about the disparity in values ​​between the national champions in men’s and women’s.

– You don’t want equality, the Brazilian press, the commentators, the narrators, are you afraid to speak on Globo? Are you afraid to speak on SporTV? It doesn’t have that with me – he said.

The former player continued to show his indignation with the award offered by the CBF.

– Are you so dirty, CBF? Will you pay R$290,000 to share it with 30 people? How come? You are so slutty with women’s football. At least R$ 5 million, so that they earn R$ 100 thousand each. They need money to support the family – said the Corinthians idol.

Finally, Neto made demands to the president of Corinthians, Duílio Alves.

– There will be 42,000 people in the stadium on Saturday, at 2 pm, all the income has to go to them (Corinthians players), if I don’t do that I’ll beat everyone up – threatened the presenter.

In the first leg of the women’s Brasileirão final, Internacional and Corinthians drew 1-1. The teams define the title next Saturday.