New Nissan Kicks 2013 is presented; check the details

The crossover catalog now has the Graphite Gray color option again Photos: Nissan/Disclosure

Nissan has just presented the new Nissan Kicks 2023. The new crossover line has innovations in the versions offered, in equipment and colors.

According to the automaker, the new Nissan Kicks 2023 was developed with the aim of promoting the integration of man and car. Following the concept called Nissan Emotional Geometrythe brand’s designers restyled the Kicks 2023, making it more full-bodied and modern.

As for the color, the crossover now offers the option of Graphite Gray with a black roof, (available in the Exclusive version).

Active entry version brings new center console and armrest On the console, two USB Type-A inputs (one inside and one facing the back seat)

Technology Nissan Safety Shield

Comprised of different safety mechanisms, the Nissan Safety Shield monitors, protects and provides responses in situations where the vehicle and its occupants may be at risk.

This includes, for example, the unexpected approach of a car ahead, emergency braking, activation of airbags and others. All available on the 2023 Nissan Kicks.

new equipment

The new Nissan Kicks 2023 is designed to increase the integration of occupants with the car.

Two new features have emerged to address this: the multimedia system with an eight-inch screen, the premium Bose sound equipment, which includes two speakers in the driver’s headrest. This item has world-renowned quality and is the only one in the segment.

In addition, the Nissan Kicks 2023 is equipped with a 1.6 16V engine, also manufactured in Resende (RJ). It delivers 113hp of power and 15.3kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol, and 110hp and 15.2kgfm with gasoline.

New in versions of Nissan Kicks 2023

In Nissan Kicks 2023, the Active version, previously offered exclusively for the segment of people with disabilities (PCD), now becomes the entry option. In addition, it now has a new armrest and a new console, which has two USB Type-A inputs (one inside and one facing the back seat) and which has 25% more capacity.

At the same time, the top-of-the-line option of the Nissan Kicks 2023, the Exclusive version, has the same new armrest, plus car-colored door handles. Exclusive Pack Tech brings, as standard, an induction cell phone charger, in addition to the set of devices from the Nissan Safety Shield.

The Advance Pack Plus version features seats with synthetic coating and electrochromic internal mirror.

All versions of the 2023 Nissan Kicks will also sport the new Nissan NEXT logo on the front grille, trunk lid, steering wheel hub and wheel hub.

Check the prices of the new line:

Active CVT – BRL 110,990

Active CVT with multimedia center – R$ 112,990

Sense CVT – BRL 120,990

Advance CVT – BRL 129,990

Advance CVT Pack Plus – BRL 131,990

Exclusive CVT – BRL 143,490

Exclusive CVT Pack Tech – R$ 145.49

