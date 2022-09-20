New species disclosed: first ‘dwarf titanosaur’ in the Americas is discovered in the interior of SP | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

It is about Ibirania parva, a five to six meter long titanosaur, a herbivorous species known for its large neck. He is considered the first “dwarf” of the Americas.

The name comes from the junction of the words Ibirá, city where it was found, “ania “, which in Greek means “pilgrim”, and “silly”Latin word for small.

The discovery came from work carried out since the 90s and published in an international scientific journal last Thursday (15).

In an interview with g1, Bruno Navarro, Paleontologist at the Museum of Zoology at the University of São Paulo (USP) and the main precursor of the discovery, gave details about the work carried out by the researchers.

“The collections began in 1999, the year in which they found some fossils of the new species. But the material of the holotype – the individual that bears the species name – was discovered by Professor Dr. Marcelo Adorna Fernandes, in 2005”, said Bruno.

Viriato Antônio Lobo de Araújo is Ibirá’s Secretary of Tourism and was one of the excavation volunteers. He was responsible for finding the material in Vila Ventura, where the work was carried out.

“Marcelo explained to us how he did it. When I was digging, I saw only one fillet. As I started digging, I managed to find the fossil,” explained the secretary.

The material found by Marcelo and Viriato served as an analysis for Bruno in 2015. It was in this year that he began to notice some characteristics of the fossil and realize that it could be of a new species.

“When we collect some kind of fossil, we compare it with its similar ones. If we notice something different, we look deeper, if it can refer to a kinship. But this is all for analysis”, Bruno said.

From the work, Bruno and the researchers realized that the new species had some anatomical characteristics that were different from the others.

One of them is that the structures of the Ibirania parva presented a hyper pneumatization of their axial skeleton, that is, hollow spaces in the vertebrae, even preserving remnants of air sacs, used for temperature control. This type of structure is similar to birds and different from other dinosaurs.

In addition to already proving that the species was smaller compared to other titanosaurs, what surprised the team is that the “dwarf” form was the first recorded in the Americas.

“Dwarf titanosaurs have been reported since 1915 in some places in Europe. But the continent was an archipelago, so the confinement between them forced these animals to be small, due to the issue of area and resources. So, our surprise was: what is a dwarf animal doing in Brazil”, said Bruno.

As the Ibirá region did not have a relationship with the sea, the researchers were motivated to understand how the environment at the time influenced the size of the species.

According to Bruno, one of the first reasons is that this species had a preference for a low diet, such as bushes.

Furthermore, in the Cretaceous period, which was when the Ibirania parva lived, the northwest region of São Paulo was marked by dry and prolonged seasons, in addition to a very arid climate. It was this hostile environment that selected the small herbivorous dinosaurs.

“Small animals would have a greater tolerance, because they needed fewer resources, and were able to maintain themselves in specific vegetation refuges. In other words, with a smaller size, the chances of surviving these environments were greater”, he explains.

Other discoveries and historical importance

Ibirá was once the scene of discoveries of other species of dinosaurs. One of them was Thanos Simonattoi, a carnivorous species, whose fossil was found in the municipality in 2018.

In 2020, a turtle measuring 15 to 20 centimeters in length, which lived with hungry dinosaurs and crocodiles, was also found in the city.

Because of this, Viriato said that the municipality already has projects to set up its own museum in the city, especially in Vila Ventura, where most of the fossils are found.

“We filed a request in the state of São Paulo to transform a disused school building into a city museum, even as a way of increasing tourism in the region,” he says.

See the dinosaurs discovered in the region

Titanosaurus: it was a herbivore over 20 meters long. Fossils were found throughout the northwest region of São Paulo, being the largest collection of the museum. It had an elongated neck and tail, it roamed all over the region in search of food.

Megaraptor: acarnivorous animal and was about 10 meters tall. Fossil of a vertebra and possible teeth were found in the Ibirá region. It was the top of the food chain in the region and had powerful claws.

Thanos Simonattoi: distant relative of the T-Rex, it was about 5 meters tall and was a carnivore. Vertebra fossil found in Ibirá. It had very short front legs.

Maniraptora: another carnivorous animal and was about two meters long. Unlike other dinosaurs, this one was covered in feathers. Teeth and vertebrae were found throughout the region.

Other animals: in addition to dinosaurs, other types of animals also lived in the region, such as fish and prehistoric crocodiles, such as the baurussuquid, peirosaurid and sphagesaurid.

