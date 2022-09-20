Neymar’s enemy changes speech, praises the Brazilian and pins Mbappé

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

At a great moment, Neymar played an important role in Paris Saint-Germain’s triumph over Lyon. Showing a great rapport with Messi, the number 10 provided assistance for the Argentine to swing the net and secure three more points in the French Championship. Thus, the performance of the Brazilian has been enchanting the Parisian press, something that attracted praise from Jérôme Rothen, commentator for the broadcaster RMC Sport.

A staunch critic of Neymar, who has already been described as “less efficient and who is constantly gaining weight”, the former PSG player surrendered to the striker’s rapport with Messi. As pointed out by Galtier, the star of the Brazilian team, among the players in the offensive sector, is the one who plays the biggest role in contributing to the containment sector, something that was valued by the communicator.

“I thought he (Neymar) was excellent once again yesterday. When he loses the ball, the effort he makes, the way the (attacking) block bends, I liked it. Messi, I saw him in the second half running about 30 meters to get back to midfield because he had Mbappé and Neymar who were in front. These are things we’ve never seen from Leo Messi. For me, Leo Messi’s game yesterday is his best game since he arrived at PSG. All this I want to highlight. Of course, there are things that are wrong, PSG still give a lot of chances.“, stated Rothen.

Meanwhile, Mbappé, seen as the “darling” of the commentator, did not escape being bugged, as he went blank and, at times, wasted offensive attacks by PSG. In this way, Galtier’s stance was criticized, as the coach chose to keep the Frenchman on the field until the end, while Neymar had to leave the field and left with a face of few friends.

“Nothe second half, we saw him (Mbappé) sometimes go out alone and lose the ball. We try to be objective. The great coaches, when they need to take out the stars, do it! Kylian, deep down, knows he didn’t have a great game and would have agreed to leave. We would see more play time for others“, he highlighted.