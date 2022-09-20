Nintendo Switch OLED officially arrives in Brazil; see price | Nintendo

Nintendo has officially announced the arrival of the Nintendo Switch OLED in Brazil. The model arrives from September 26 at the suggested price of R$ 2,699. Available in the United States since October 8, 2021, the model was already confirmed to be released for Brazilian lands, but still did not have a confirmed date or price. Before, it was only possible to buy the device here via import.

The main differentiator of this new model is a beautiful 7-inch (17.78 cm) OLED screen that offers more vivid colors compared to the LCD displays of other models. It is compatible with all your Joy-Cons joysticks and the entire library of standard Nintendo Switch games, including the upcoming release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The OLED model brings the console body in black accompanied by Joy-Cons and a white base. There are few technical differences between the versions, other than its 7-inch screen, which is larger than the original Nintendo Switch’s 6.2-inch display. Another difference is that the OLED version has 64 GB of internal storage, instead of the 32 GB of the standard console, as well as improved audio in portable and semi-portable modes, as well as a network cable input at its base to connect to the Internet with greater speed. .

The dimensions of the consoles are pretty much the same: 102 x 242 x 13.9 mm, just a few millimeters higher. The screen boost was achieved without sacrificing the console’s size, which remains compatible with virtually all previously released accessories. The system supports Brazilian Portuguese among its languages ​​and there is a “Parental Control” option to manage what content children can access or how long they can play.

Bill van Zyll, Director and General Manager for Latin America at Nintendo of America commented: “With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch – OLED model in the country, Brazilian consumers have yet another option available for a console that best fits their gaming experience. desired”.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch and Lite

Inside, all Nintendo Switch models have the same components and the same power, so they are completely compatible with all games. The OLED and standard models are capable of playing games at up to 1080p resolution on the television when connected and 720p in its handheld mode, while the Nintendo Switch Lite has no dock connection and only works in 720p mode.

There are few differences between the standard and OLED model other than its larger screen. The only model that really shows big differences is the Nintendo Switch Lite, designed to be played only in handheld mode. Because of this, the Lite model doesn’t have detachable Joy-Cons, Rumble function or TV connection, but that makes up for its lower price.