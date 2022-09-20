Nissan Kicks 2023 has news and reaches R$ 145,490

The Nissan Kicks 2023 arrived with news on the Brazilian market and with them, prices ranging from R$ 110,990 to R$ 145,490.

Manufactured at the Nissan Industrial Complex, in Resende-RJ, the Nissan Kicks 2023 is offered in Active, Sense, Advance and Exclusive versions, with the main novelty being the end of the manual transmission.

Without it, the Kicks is no longer one of the few SUVs on the market that offered a clutch pedal and manual shift lever, now only with the CVT Xtronic box with Sport mode.

Another novelty is the Active version, previously offered exclusively to the segment of people with disabilities (PwD) and now it also becomes the entry option for the line.

The Advance version now has a new center console and redesigned armrest, incorporating two USB ports, one inside and one facing the rear seat, this one with 25% more charging capacity.

In the case of the Advance Pack Plus, equipped with seats with synthetic coating, the novelty is the electrochromic internal mirror.

In Exclusive, in addition to the same redesigned armrest, it has door handles in the color of the car, while the Exclusive Pack Tech comes standard with induction cell phone charger, in addition to the ADAS package. Nissan Safety Shield.

This package brings warning of approaching vehicle ahead, emergency braking and passive safety.

The Nissan Kicks 2023 is now available in Graphite Gray with a black roof in the Exclusive version.

Equipped with an updated HR16DE engine for the Proconve L7, the Nissan Kicks 2023 delivers 110 horsepower in gasoline and 113 horsepower in ethanol, in addition to 15.2 kgfm in the first and 15.3 kgfm in the second.

The crossover also features the Bose sound system with speakers in the front headrests, as well as multimedia with an 8-inch screen with projection for Android Auto and CarPlay.

Nissan Kicks 2023 – Prices