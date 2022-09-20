Nubank announces its exit from the Brazilian stock exchange. Does it mess with your money?

O Nubank announced to the market that it will discontinue its level 3 BDRs program and will cease to be a publicly traded company in Brazil. The company’s shares, which are currently double-listed, will be traded only on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or via level 1 BDRs.

Read more: PayPal: learn how to get discount coupons up to R$ 50

Currently, they are traded through a receipt issued by foreign companies and which depends on the registration of a publicly-held company on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3). With the change, the bank will remain a publicly traded company, but with shares only listed in the United States.

According to Nubank, the decision to “downgrade” the level BDRs aims to reduce regulatory obligations. In this way, it will no longer be subject to the rules imposed by the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission).

“The change will allow us to reduce duplicate processes in multiple jurisdictions. Working more efficiently helps us to always focus on our customers, in all the countries where we operate”, informs his blog.

What changes for the customer?

Less than a year ago, when the digital bank went public on Brazilian soil, it also launched its call for NuSócios. Through it, 7.5 million customers from all over the country received a BDR and became the owners of a small piece of the company.

These investors will now be able to exchange their old receipts for new ones at a 1:1 ratio. Another alternative is to sell the current BDRs, a process that will be facilitated by the company.

The third option is to exchange the BDRs for shares of the digital bank on NYSE, each of which is equivalent to 1/6 of the traded paper. In this case, you must have an active account with a North American brokerage.

In general, the change will be facilitated and closely monitored by Nubank, which, despite the departure, reinforced its commitment to Brazilian investors. It is worth remembering that the level change still needs to be approved and completed with the CVM and the Brazilian stock exchange.