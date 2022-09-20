Nubank opens applications for internship program; see how to participate – Career Chat

More of 70 vacancies were opened for the first program of Internship from the digital bank Nubank, this Monday (19). Opportunities are spread across areas such as software engineering, product, design, business analysis, finance and risk. Applications can be made online until the 28th.

According to company information, the program will last for 1 year and will have a development plan throughout the period.

In the selection process, candidates will be submitted to online tests, real-time exercise and interviews.

The vacancies are aimed at students with course completion scheduled between December 2023 and July 2024.

requirements

For vacancies, the following are required:

Active enrollment in a higher or technical course at a Brazilian university (no course restriction);

Have graduation scheduled between December 2023 and July 2024;

Availability to work 6 hours a day

Intermediary English;

Those selected will work remotely. Therefore, the approved person can reside and study in any region of Brazil. There is an exception only for vacancies in the Product and Design areas, aimed at students living in the São Paulo region.

benefits

In addition to the scholarship, the interns will have a health and dental plan, life insurance and benefits such as the “NuLanguage”, a free program to encourage the English language.

Also according to the company, those approved will start working in January next year.