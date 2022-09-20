NVIDIA confirms new GeForce RTX logo for the Ada Lovelace series

The new line of GPUs should be officially presented next Tuesday, September 20th

The debut of the new generation of GeForce RTX 40 GPUsscheduled to take place next Tuesday (20th) will accompany a change in logos used by NVIDIA. As part of the promotion of its Project Beyond, the company revealed that it will start to identify in a slightly different way the products that are part of its GeForce RTX line.

While the company must maintain the “eye” symbol used by it, It will now adopt a black finish. (currently this is done blank). In addition, the company will bet on a new source of identification of your brandwhich will now display all words with uniform size.

In other words, instead of the acronym RTX appear in the spotlight as it currently does, it will be the same size as the GeForce brand — each occupying a dedicated line. While the new logo should debut alongside NVIDIA’s RTX 40 GPUsit should soon be used in all products manufactured by the company.

RTX 40 series will be announced on September 20

The new GeForce RTX line logo was spotted on the new product announcement video loading screen, which is now available on YouTube. With premiere scheduled for 11 hours and 55 minutes on the 20th of Septemberit also brings some teasers of what consumers can expect.

According to the VideoCarz website, a small note taped to the monitor (which reads “TI or Tie?”) play with the potential of the new line. Leaks indicate that the flagship of the new releases should be the GeForce RTX 4090, which will bring almost the double the power seen on the GeForce RTX 3090Ti already available on the market.

The expectation is that during its announcement, NVIDIA will also show GeForce RTX 4080 details, while other models should be revealed at a future time. Rumors indicate that the company will handle the development of entry and intermediate products until the moments when the remaining stocks of the RTX 30 line reach a level considered adequate by it.

We will be covering the NVIDIA announcement live, which you can check out below by already requesting notice from Youtube.

NVIDIA confirms Ada Lovelace name for architecture of GeForce RTX 40 GPUs

Company released a small teaser with reference to the diagram created by Ada in 1843



…..

Source: TechPowerUp, VideoCardz