Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 on the way? Follow the announcement with us!

Let’s follow the GeForces “Ada Lovelace” live and maybe meet the RTX 4090

THE Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang keynote at GTC 2022 should finally introduce gamers to the new generation of GeForce graphics cards, the RTX 40 based on the Ada Lovelace microarchitecture. The company already been making teasers with the hashtags Project Beyond, as well as references to mathematics and its algorithm on their social networks.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for that announcement, with a LIVE stream of what the company will be showing at the event. Our live on Tuesday (20/09) will start at 11:30 am, 30 minutes before Jensen Huang’s presentation, for our “warm up” in which we chat with the chat people. Participate in the transmission Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego) and Fabio Feyh (@fabiohfeyh).

Top rumors about the RTX 40 series

So far we don’t have official information about the new series of graphics cards from Nvidia, and the only certain information is that Jensen will take the stage to show a novelty in the area of ​​3D and games. Below you can see the alleged RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPU specs based on leaks not yet confirmed. The GeForce RTX 4090 model should hit the market in October. The rest of the RTX 40 family will be released at a later date, usually with a gap of three or four weeks between each model.

GeForce RTX 4090

The GeForce RTX 4090 should bring AD102-300 GPU SKU with 16384 CUDA cores clocked up to 2520 MHz. The card should feature 24GB GDDR6X memory and reach 1TB bandwidth, just like the RTX 3090 Ti.

The Total Graphic Power (TGP) standard must be 450Wwith a maximum setting of 660W. According to the leaks, the 660W TGP will likely not be available on all custom models as it will be unlocked through the BIOS.

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

The 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 brings AD103-300 GPU SKU with 9728 CUDA cores and frequency up to 2505 MHz, value practically identical to the clock of the 4090. The model supposedly arrives with memory GDDR6X of 16 GB. with standard TGP of 340 W, reaching a maximum of 516 W.

GeForce RTX 4080 12GB

Lastly, the GeFroce RTX 4080 12 GB is the GPU formerly known as the RTX 4070. graphics card features AD104-400 GPU SKU and 7680 CUDA cores with supposed frequency up to 2610 MHz. The model’s TGP is 285 W, reaching a maximum of 366 W.

It is important to point out that the Specifications, for now, are just rumors. and only official announcement can confirm the real features of the products. After NVIDIA’s latest teaser reinforcing the Ada Lovelace name as the architecture of GeForce RTX 40 GPUs, it makes sense to wait for a hardware-focused event.

