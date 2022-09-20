Only in four states is it worth exchanging gasoline for ethanol, says ANS – Notícias

2 hours ago

O Ethanol remains uncompetitive in relation to gasoline in most states of the country. Only in Mato Grosso do Sul, Sergipe, Maranhão and Pará is it more worthwhile to fill up with biofuel than with the oil derivativeaccording to a survey by the ANS (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), compiled by AE-Taxas (a service provided by the State Agency).

As ethanol, both from sugarcane and corn, has a lower calorific value, the criterion for it to be considered advantageous is to have a price limit of 70% of gasoline at gas stations. The calorific value of fuels is their amount of internal energy; the higher it is, the greater this energy and, consequently, the yield. It is calculated from the heating caused in the engine’s calorimetric container that contains water.


Mato Grosso do Sul is the state where biofuel is most competitive, with 60.40% of the price of gasoline, followed by Sergipe (67.29%), Maranhão (67.43%) and Pará (69.37%). .

In the average of the stations surveyed in the country, ethanol has a parity of 69.01% compared to gasoline, therefore more favorable than the petroleum derivative. In São Paulo, the parity is at 92.76%.

Industry executives claim that ethanol can be competitive even at parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.


