Operators who bought Oi Móvel ask for money back

THE Hey (OIBR3 / OIBR4) exposed to the public, this Monday (19), that companies telephone (out of the blue Alive – VIVT3), clear and TIM (TIMS3) teamed up to ask for back R$1.739 billion that were paid for the purchase of Oi Móvel. In all, the operation cost R$ 15.9 billion to the three largest telecoms in the country.

TIM asks Oi to return R$769 million; Vivo wants R$587 million and Claro demands R$383 million. In addition, the purchasing companies do not want to release R$ 1.447 billion that is withheld. These two amounts (retained and “to be returned”) depreciate Oi’s sale price by R$3.186 billion.

And it doesn’t stop there: the telephone companies that bought Oi want to be compensated in more than R$ 353 million, claiming “Indemnification for Review of Mobile Inventories”. Only TIM wants to be compensated in R$ 230.8 million, claiming there are differences regarding the contracts […] with companies that provide mobile infrastructure services (rental of sites/towers)”.

The person who went into more detail about what it considers “wrong” in the Oi Móvel purchase transaction was TIM Brasil. In its statement (read in full), the operator described some points that it considers to be divergent with those passed by Oi. Among them are:

Working Capital and Net Debt – customary adjustments were made for M&A transactions [fusões e aquisições]; capex [custo necessário para manter e expandir as operações da empresa] – evidence of non-compliance with the minimum volume and nature of Seller’s investment obligations under the SPA was identified; net additions [crescimento da base de clientes] – evidence of non-compliance with the obligations related to maintaining the Seller’s minimum participation in the net additions of lines in the mobile telephony market was identified.

Telefônica Vivo and Claro did not want to say much and issued brief positions on the case.

market reaction

The market that invests in Oi reacted with bad eyes to this possible blow to the operator’s finances. OIBR3 common shares fell -11.3%worth 47 cents. Preferred shares (OIBR4) dropped -4.85%to 98 cents.

Meanwhile, Vivo (VIVT3) rose +1.62% and TIM (TIMS3) was stable, up +0.25%. The common shares of these companies are worth R$41.29 and R$12.21, respectively. Claro Brasil is not publicly traded.

In the month, Oi’s shares have already dropped -21.67%. In the last semester, the drop is almost -42%. In the year, more than half (-51.55%) of the company’s market value fell. Those who invested in Oi in 2017, that is, 5 years ago, lost -87.66% of the amount invested. Whoever bought shares in Oi on April 27, 2012, when it was costing R$95.47, lost -99.5% of the equity dedicated to the company.

Despite the very poor performance of Oi’s shares in the last decade, some investors in the telecommunications company ask for calm and continue to believe in its success. The administrator of the Telegram channel “OI SA – The biggest turnaround of B3”, with more than 800 subscribers, “in order to calm the real investors” asked them to “stop following the quotation”. “We remain firm at OI, waiting for the next financial results with peace of mind and a partner’s mind”, he said.

Hi reaction

In a statement (read in full), the Director of Finance and Investor Relations at Oi, Cristiane Barretto Sales, called the positioning of Vivo, Claro and TIM – which want to pay less for the purchase of Oi Móvel – wrong. He said that he “strongly disagrees with the Post-Closing Adjustment Amount by the Purchasers, and understands that the calculation of the Post-Closing Adjustment Amount by the Purchasers presents procedural and technical errors, with errors in the methodology, criteria, assumptions and approach adopted by the Purchasers. Buyers and their economic advisor KPMG”.

Oi promised that it will work to produce a detail, within 30 days, of all the points in which it disagrees with the arguments used by the Buyers. If necessary, Oi will request the opening of a new analysis of the “Post-Closing Adjustment” by another specialized auditing firm (other than KPMG).

The request for compensation was also object of disagreement by Oi. The company states that it will respond with documents and relevant information that favor the company within a period of 10 days.