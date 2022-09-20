Otavio Muller reveals that part of his face was paralyzed after illness

Otavio Muller opened the game during an interview and told in detail what happened

A living legend of Brazilian entertainment and humor, Otavio Muller gave an interview to the newspaper O Globo, and revealed details that many people did not imagine about his personal life. In the conversation, the famous surprised the public by revealing that he had part of his face paralyzed after suffering complications from a serious virus.

“I’ve had facial disharmony for a long time, my face wouldn’t move, my mouth dropped, the blinking got slower,” he said. Then, the famous said that the problem appeared a few times and among it, during a scene.

“I was doing “The Sex Life of the Ugly Woman” and I felt the air conditioning right in front of the stage. I said, “Fuck, I’m having paralysis again.” But I did the whole piece”, reported Otavio Muller, who had to undergo physiotherapy sessions to treat the disease.

In the same interview, the actor brought up another moment in his life and confirmed that he was diagnosed with dyslexia in school. “I was really bad in high school. Dyslexia makes reading difficult. Decorating became more peaceful with time. When I’m on stage, I focus,” he said.

RECONCILIATION

Recently, Otávio Muller and his great friend, Lúcio Mauro Filho, left the public surprised when they exchanged a peck at the Caldeirão with Mion. The attitude was part of a “reconciliation” between them, provoked by the presenter.

In a dynamic of the Globo program, the presenter recalled that the actors had a very old relationship of friendship and, when asked about the relationship, Otavio joked that he and Lúcio Mauro had “broken it off”. With that, Mion decided to put an end to the possible disagreement between them.