Pacheco presents measures to finance nurses’ floor — Senado Notícias

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, defended this Monday (19) the approval of four bills as a way to make possible the payment of the minimum salary for nurses. The topic was discussed during a virtual leaders meeting.

The floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives is provided for in Law 14,434, enacted in August. This month, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended the application of the rule for 60 days. The deadline should be used for public and private entities in the health area to clarify the financial impact, the risks to employability in the sector and possible reduction in the quality of services.

The four bills defended by Pacheco are the following:

PLP 44/2022: the complementary bill by Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) allows states and municipalities to reallocate funds originally received to combat covid-19 to other health programs. The matter is awaiting distribution to the Senate’s standing committees.

PL 798/2021: Senator Rodrigo Pacheco’s bill (PSD-MG) reopens the deadline for joining the Special Exchange and Tax Regularization Regime (RERCT) for 120 days. Known as the resource repatriation program, the regime was created in 2016 and, until the following year, brought around R$179 billion back to Brazil. The text awaits the opinion of the rapporteur, licensed senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

PL 458/2021. authored by Senator Roberto Rocha (PTB-MA), the project creates the Special Regime for Updating Assets (Reap). The objective is to allow the updating of values ​​and the correction of data of movable and immovable assets owned by individuals or legal entities resident or domiciled in Brazil, with the consequent application of a special rate of Income Tax on the increase in assets and the exclusion of penalties arising from the omission subject to correction. The matter was approved by the senators and is awaiting a vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

PL 1.417/2021: by Senator Luis Carlos Heinze, the proposal provides for the payment of financial aid by the Union to the non-profit holy houses and philanthropic hospitals. The benefit is estimated at R$ 3.34 billion. The text was approved by the senators and sent to the deputies for analysis.

Rapporteur’s amendments

During Monday’s meeting, party leaders presented other measures that could be considered to fund the nurses’ floor. The Minority leader, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), suggested that the amendments by the general rapporteur of the Budget (RP9) be used to pay public servants and philanthropic hospitals.

According to Jean Paul, the proposal received the support of parliamentarians from the government support base and the opposition. Resources already destined for the Health area would be “stamped” as a source of funds for the payment of the floor. The change would depend on the approval of a proposed amendment to the Constitution, which the parliamentarian intends to present this Monday.

— The proposal we made was to use the RP9, the secret budget. It would consist of stamping R$ 10 billion that are already for Health, but are free for parish services. What would be done in this case would be to stamp this for the payment of the nursing floor, at least in this year’s Budget. That would actually help pay that bill,” he said.

During the leaders’ meeting, parliamentarians discussed four other measures:

PL 442/1991, which provides for the exploitation of games and betting in the national territory;

PL 4,188/2021, which creates the Legal Framework for Guarantees;

amendment to the Law on Sharing ( Law 12,351 , 2010) to provide, at least until 2026, the decentralization of the Union’s surplus oil (pre-salt) to states and municipalities with values ​​proportional to the impact of the nursing floor; and

exemption on the payroll to serve private hospitals.

acting president

Rodrigo Pacheco should discuss the proposals this Monday with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The senator holds the position of president of the Republic on an interim basis, due to the trip of President Jair Bolsonaro to England to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. On Tuesday (20), Pacheco should discuss the matter with the ministers of the STF.

On social media, parliamentarians defended the payment of the minimum salary for nurses. For the budget’s rapporteur-general, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), it is necessary to find “in a definitive and immediate way, through a legislative measure, a solution for the payment of the minimum wage for nursing, which is constitutional”.

For Senator Luiz Carlos do Carmo (PSC-GO), the measure is necessary “in the search for the valorization of the category”. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said he is confident that this week the Senate will “point to the STF how to solve the financing of the floor”.