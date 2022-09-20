Pacheco presents to Guedes a plan to finance the nursing floor – News

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that he met last Monday (19) with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to present options to finance the national nursing floor. The articulation takes place after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) has suspended the floor law, approved in Congress for 60 days, until the source of funding for the measure is clarified.

“I spoke with Minister Paulo Guedes. He did not make a value judgment in relation to these projects. He asked to collect each of these ideas to take to the economic team and make an evaluation. So, he did not commit to any of them”, he said in the Monday night.

Pacheco, who temporarily occupies the position of president of the Republic during the international trips of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), refers to the projects that can solve the financing of the floor and that were discussed by him on Monday with leaders of the Senate.

This Tuesday (20), the acting president meets with the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), to discuss the matter. Castro has already stated that he will propose that the nursing floor be outside the spending ceiling – a rule that limits Union spending.





Pacheco proposed to the senators the following projects:

• The complementary bill (PLP) 44/2022, which allows states, the Federal District and municipalities to redirect funds received to combat Covid-19 to other health programs. According to Pacheco, the Senate consultancy estimates that the proposal could generate R$ 7 billion;

• The bill (PL) 798/2021, which reopens for 120 days the deadline for joining the Special Regime for Exchange and Tax Regularization (RERCT), in order to encourage the regularization of resources, goods and values, of lawful origin , which have not been declared to Brazilian public bodies;

• PL 458/2021, which creates the Special Asset Update Regime (Reap). The purpose of the proposal is to allow the updating of values ​​and the correction of data of movable and immovable assets of people residing or domiciled in Brazil, and the regularization of assets that have not been declared to the Revenue, excluding penalties arising from the omission object correction;

• PL 1,417/2021, which provides for the payment of up to BRL 3.3 billion by the Union to Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals.





In addition to these projects, Pacheco said that he took to Guedes the proposal to use the resources that the Ministry of Health receives from the rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called secret budget, to finance the nursing floor. The acting President of the Republic also cited measures such as correction of the values ​​of the items in the Unified Health System (SUS) table, which are outdated, and the prices of health procedures.

In this case, he understands that these are projects that would need more time for discussion in the Legislature and that could provide permanent resources to states and municipalities. The same understanding extends to the project that legalizes and regulates the exploitation of gambling and betting, to use part of the tax collection arising from the matter to finance the floor.

In relation to private hospitals, Pacheco suggested to Guedes and Senate leaders that there be a reversal of the burden: that is, setting the floor for nursing and the subsequent assessment of the financial impact, so that, afterwards, there is a legislative initiative, such as payroll tax relief, in proportion to the impact suffered by the private sector

“I hope to be able to present these initiatives as possible for a broad convergence, conciliation within the scope of the Federal Supreme Court, so that we can enforce the nursing floor in Brazil, rewarding or mitigating the effects for states, municipalities, philanthropic and private hospitals”, said. Pacheco stressed that, if there is an understanding that these projects mentioned by him will be enough to pay for the nursing floor, he hopes to appreciate the materials quickly.

According to the floor approved in Congress, nurses would have to receive an initial minimum wage of R$ 4,750. The minimum remuneration for nursing technicians would be 70% of the national minimum wage for nurses (R$ 3,325), while the starting salary for nursing assistants and midwives would correspond to 50% of the minimum wage for nurses (R$ 2,375).