Pacheco proposes to senators four projects to finance nursing floor – News

The President of the Senate and President of the Republic in office, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), proposed to the House leaderships the approval of four bills to make possible the financing of the nursing salary floor this Monday (19). The articulation takes place after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended the floor law, confirming the understanding of the rapporteur, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who suspended the effects of the law passed in Congress for 60 days.

During the suspension period, entities linked to Health need to clarify the financial impact of the proposal. According to the floor approved in Congress, nurses would have to receive an initial minimum wage of R$ 4,750. The minimum remuneration for nursing technicians will be 70% of the national minimum wage for nurses (R$ 3,325), while the starting salary for nursing assistants and midwives will correspond to 50% of the minimum wage for nurses (R$ 2,375).





Pacheco proposed to the senators the following projects:

• This year’s complementary bill (PLP) 44, which allows states, the Federal District and municipalities to redirect funds received to combat Covid-19 to other health programs;

• The bill and law (PL) 798, from last year, which reopens for 120 days the deadline for joining the Special Regime for Exchange and Tax Regularization (RERCT), in order to encourage the regularization of resources, goods and values, from lawful, which have not been declared to Brazilian public bodies;

• Last year’s PL 458, which creates the Special Regime for Updating Assets (Reap). The purpose of the proposal is to allow the updating of values ​​and the correction of data of movable and immovable assets of people residing or domiciled in Brazil, and the regularization of assets that have not been declared to the Revenue, excluding penalties arising from the omission object correction; and

• The PL 1,417, from last year, which provides for the payment by the Union of up to R$ 3.3 billion for the holy houses and philanthropic hospitals.



















Rapporteur’s amendment













At the meeting, Senate party leaders presented a proposal to use the resources that the Ministry of Health receives from the rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called secret budget, to finance the nursing floor.

For 2023, the federal government plans to pay BRL 10.4 billion in rapporteur amendments to the Ministry of Health. The allocation of these resources to the nursing floor was suggested by Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), who said he had the support of more colleagues, including the government leader in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ).



Read more: Bolsonaro criticizes STF for suspending nursing salary floor

Prates said he will formalize the idea in a bill and present the proposal later this Monday, so that Congress can decide on the feasibility of the measure. According to him, as the floor will be suspended for two months, the parliament will have enough time to discuss the matter.

“As these resources are already reserved for health, we just need to stamp that they are used on the nursing floor. This would help us in two parts. Operationally, because it would help the federal government pay this bill. And also politically, because it would help Congress to improve its image before society due to the secrecy of the rapporteur’s amendments”, said the senator, in an interview with the press.





more proposals

Calculations by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), an agency linked to the Senate, show that the nursing floor can generate an annual cost of R$ 17.4 billion. The Chamber’s working group, which analyzed the bill, says that the impact will be at least R$ 16.3 billion per year. At the meeting, the senators raised more proposals that can be approved to complement the amount needed to guarantee the floor, along with the rapporteur’s amendments.

The senators also spoke about the project (442/1991), which legalizes and regulates the exploitation of gambling and betting, proposing to use part of the tax collection resulting from the matter to finance the floor. They also mentioned last year’s PL 4188, which creates the Legal Framework for Guarantees and the exemption on the payroll to serve private hospitals.

The meeting also mentioned a proposal to amend the law that grants Petrobras the right of first refusal in bidding for production sharing contracts to provide, at least until 2026, the decentralization of the Union’s surplus oil (pre-salt) to subnational entities, with values ​​proportional to the impact of the nursing floor.