Palmeiras can be the champion with the least number of consecutive points losses – 09/19/2022

Leader of the Brasileirão with 9 points of advantage to Fluminense, the 2nd place, Palmeiras has the best attack of the competition (44 goals), the best defense (19 goals conceded), is the only unbeaten away from home and lost only 2 of the 27 games played. In addition, it comes with the longest unbeaten streak in the league with 12 games without defeat.

After losing to Ceará in the 1st round, Abel Ferreira’s team was again defeated only in the 15th round, to Athletico-PR, also at Allianz Parque, after 13 unbeaten games.

In the era of the Brasileirão by consecutive points, only one team reached the 27th round with only 2 defeats: Fluminense, from Abel Braga, who ended up being champion in 2012. That year, Flu lost 3 more matches and won the title with only 5 defeats.

But the teams with the fewest defeats in a single edition continue to be São Paulo, from 2006, coached by Muricy Ramalho, Palmeiras, from Felipão, from 2018, and Flamengo, from Jorge Jesus, from 2019, who lost only 4 games of the 38 games played.

In 2020, São Paulo reached the 27th round (like this current one in 2022), with only 3 defeats and a 6-point advantage over Fluminense. But the team led at the time by Fernando Diniz ended up stumbling in the final rounds. In the last 11 games, they went 7 without a win, lost 5 games, and lost the title to Flamengo.

With only 2 defeats, Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras has the chance to be the Brazilian champion with the fewest defeats in the era of running points. In the next 11 games, Verdão will play 5 games at home (Coritiba, São Paulo, Avaí, Fortaleza and América-MG) and 6 games away (Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Cuiabá and Internacional) .

Without losing as a visitor since the 2021 edition, Palmeiras accumulates 15 unbeaten games away from home and is 1 game away from equaling their own record, of 16 games, in 2018.

It is clear that the team will still have very tough games, especially against Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, in the next round, against Hurricane, at Arena da Baixada, where they were defeated for the last time in the season, and against Inter, at Beira- River. Against Galo, Palmeiras is missing Danilo (expelled), Gustavo Gómez, Gustavo Scarpa and Zé Rafael (they took the 3rd yellow card) and Weverton (in the Brazilian national team). But still the team has a ‘fat’, to beat this record of only 4 defeats in a single edition.

