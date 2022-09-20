Pantanal: Solano will be surprised by an appearance and will receive a threat in the tapera; scene airs today | come around

Solano (Rafa Sieg) thought that his life would be more peaceful in the tapera…. but it won’t be like that. In this Monday’s chapter of Pantanal, the matador will be talking to himself about the revenge plan until he is surprised by the appearance of the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). Solano will be scared and even trip over the surprise.

“That weapon of yours can no longer fire in these parts. I am your worst nightmare”, threatens the Velho do Rio.

See images from this Monday’s chapter

Solano (Rafa Sieg) will be eating and talking to himself — Photo: Globo

Apparition will scare Solano (Rafa Sieg) — Photo: Globo

Old man from Rio (Osmar Prado) will surprise Solano (Rafa Sieg) — Photo: Globo

Old man from Rio (Osmar Prado) will tell Solano (Rafa Sieg) to stop with the plan and say it’s his worst nightmare — Photo: Globo

Solano (Rafa Sieg) will not know what to do — Photo: Globo

