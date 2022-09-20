Pantanal: Tenório will stop having sex with Alcides and Bruaca | come around

🎧 Listen to the highlights of the day:
It is the beginning of Tenório’s great revenge:
In the next weeks of Pantanal, Bruaca will go to Tenório’s farm to say goodbye to Guta (Julia Dalavia). The intention is to leave the region as soon as possible, even before the birth of her grandson. Alcides will be in the old shed where he slept, waiting for his beloved. At the reunion, she will announce that she is ready to say goodbye to the Pantanal.
“So… What do you say… That we are leaving?”, the pawn will ask.
“Tâmo, Arcides… We’re not leaving… And I just want to take from this farm the good times that we both lived on it!”, Bruaca replied.
Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) are going to have sex in an old shed — Photo: Globo
The two exchange more vows of love, until Alcides asks about Tenório. Bruaca had heard that he would be in Campo Grande.
“So let’s make a dismissal?”, Alcides will suggest.
“An ultimate madness?” Bruaca will agree. “Then kiss me…”
The two will start having sex madly, in that insatiable heat until….
“On your feet! Both!”, Tenório’s cry echoed at the door of the shed, armed.