Paulinho, ex-Vasco, declares support for Lula and ‘dines’ Reinier, ex-Flamengo, with phrase by Juninho Pernambucano

247 – Midfielder Paulinho, 22, revealed in the basic categories of Vasco da Gama, went viral on Twitter at ‘dinner’ his colleague Reinier, 20, ex-Flamengo, in a discussion about support for former president Lula (PT ) for the first round of elections.

It all started when Paulinho published this Monday morning (19): “13 days to go!!! 13 Brazil”, followed by an emoji of a star and a heart. The midfielder is known for his political and social posts, being also a follower of Candomblé and the son of Oxóssi, the orixá hunter. The post in support of Lula reached more than 90 thousand likes in six hours.

Reinier then responded with an “X” emoji and another with a vomiting face, indicating disapproval.

That’s when the Vasco midfielder took a reference from another idol of the club, Juninho Pernambucano, and published the idol’s statement in response to his former colleague from Flamengo: “I get revolted when I see a player and former player on the right. down, we were raised with the dough. How are we going to stand on the other side? Will you support Bolsonaro, my brother?”

Despite being revealed by two rival teams, in Rio de Janeiro, both were colleagues in the Brazilian under-23 team that won gold in Tokyo, at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Currently, Paulinho defends Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, while Reinier is at Girona, from Spain.

