Payment of the salary bonus of R$ 1,100 RELEASED TODAY (20); know who is entitled and see the PIS 2021 TABLE

This September, the 2021 PIS calendar is still available to workers in the private sector.

PASEP refers to PIS, however, it is intended for civil servants. The benefit of up to R$ 1,100 is released until December 29.

Check this article:

PIS 2021

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2021

2021 PIS TABLE

2021 PIS CALENDAR

PIS 2022

PIS 2021; PIS/PASEP 2021

Workers who worked at least one month throughout 2019 receive the PIS 2021. The maximum value is BRL 1,100depending on the months worked.

To withdraw PIS 2021, it is necessary ask the Ministry of Labor.

WHO IS RIGHT TO PIS / WHO IS RIGHT TO PIS 2021

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2021 WITHDRAWAL / HOW TO RECEIVE PIS 2021?



To receive PIS 2021, the worker must submit an application to the Ministry of Labor through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

2021 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2021 table provides that the amount paid to the worker may fluctuate between BRL 92 and BRL 1,100depending on how many months were worked in 2019.

In this way, those who worked during the 12 months of 2019 will receive the maximum amount.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O 2021 PIS calendar had start on the 31st of March and the withdrawal can be made until December 29.

PIS; PIS 2022; PIS/PASEP 2022

O PIS 2022 Has as PIS base year 2020for the workers of that year.

The maximum share of PIS 2022 is worth BRL 1,212who has worked in the 12 months of the year 2020.

the credit of PIS 2022 is done automatically on the worker’s account.

2022 PIS WITHDRAWAL / HOW TO RECEIVE PIS?

You PIS 2022 values are automatically credited to a digital social savings account opened by Caixa, which can be accessed through the app box has.

The withdrawal of PIS 2022 can be done at ATMs; at lottery houses and at the Caixa Aqui correspondents (with Social Card and password); and at a Caixa branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

TABLE PIS; TABLE OF PIS 2022; 2022 PIS TABLE



The amount received from PIS 2022 will depend on how many months were worked in 2020. Check the complete PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

PIS CALENDAR PIS 2022 CALENDAR; PIS 2022O CALENDAR

PIS 2022 started on the 8th of February. The calendar, which follows according to the month of birth, was until March 31. However, still It is possible to withdraw the amount until the 29th of December.

WHO IS RIGHT TO PIS / WHO IS RIGHT TO PIS 2022

To be entitled to the salary bonus, you must meet the following criteria:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or CNIS (date of first job) for at least five years;

Have worked for employers that contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or to the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP);

Have received up to two average minimum wages of monthly remuneration during the period worked;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity/Government) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or in the eSocial of the base year considered for calculation.

Domestic workers, rural workers employed by an individual, urban workers employed by an individual and workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity are not entitled to receive the salary bonus.