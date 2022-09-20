PB prosecutor wants to investigate complaint against José Dumont – 09/19/2022 – Daily life

The Public Ministry of Paraíba requested, this Monday (19), the resumption of investigations into a possible rape of a vulnerable person committed by actor José Dumont in 2009 in the city of Cabedelo, 15 km from João Pessoa.

Dumont was arrested in the act last Thursday (15), in Rio, when agents of the Dcav (Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station) found about 240 images of child pornography stored on a cell phone and on his computer. Some of them show sex scenes between 8-11 year olds.

On Monday night (19), the report sought Arthur Bruno Fischer, the actor’s lawyer, through his office phones and through a message app, but he did not respond.

The investigations began in 2009, when a neighbor of Dumont sent a complaint to the Federal Public Ministry. She reported that the actor would be receiving boys between the ages of 8 and 14 in his apartment.

The federal agency, in turn, forwarded the complaint to the state prosecutor, which ordered the opening of the investigation by the city’s Civil Police.

The police investigation, however, had been stalled since 2013, as agents were unable to contact the actor or identify the minors.

Police say they tried to locate the artist, by means of a precatory letter, at addresses in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In a note, the press office of the Prosecutor’s Office in Paraíba stated that “with the recent arrest of the accused, the Public Prosecutor’s Office requested the resumption of investigations, with the return of the records to the original police station, so that the police authority can adopt measures to interrogate the accused, identify and listen to a possible victim”.

Prison

Dumont has been in prison since last Thursday (15). After failing to pay bail in the amount of R$ 40,000, he was sent to the prison system, where he underwent a custody hearing. In it, Judge Antônio Luiz da Fonseca converted his prison to a temporary one.

The electronic search action that resulted in his arrest took place in the artist’s apartment, in Flamengo, south of Rio, based on an investigation that investigates the alleged rape of a 12-year-old teenager, denounced by his neighbors. In the property, a proof of deposit in the amount of R$ 1,000 in the name of the victim, made on the 12th of this month, was located.

When asked about the images by the agents, the actor stated that he “only carried out research on usual platforms, stating that the research is exclusively intended for a study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters and that such research is necessary to exercise their profession”, says the case report, to which the Sheet had access.

Also according to the police, the actor said that he “extracted all the images from the internet” and that he “does not participate in groups with exchanges of pornographic child images”. He also denied having photographed, filmed, bought or sold such material.

One of the images found by the police shows the penetration of a man’s penis into a boy and was found on his cell phone. “It is verified that the aforementioned image is in the camera folder, which indicates the possibility that it was produced by the camera of the seized device”, pointed out a police officer, in a document.

The images will undergo forensic examination to confirm the suspicion. If confirmed, the police intend to open another investigation of possible rape of a vulnerable person committed by the actor.