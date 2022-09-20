PDT leader leaves Ciro and declares support for Lula

Lula won support from Haroldo Ferreira (PDT), who abandoned Ciro Gomes (photo: Reproduction/Band) Former state deputy from Paraná, Haroldo Ferreira (PDT) announces in a letter sent to the party’s president, Carlos Lupi, his removal from the position of member of the party’s national board and vice-president of Fundao Leonel Brizola. In addition, in the text he showed support for former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in place of the acronym candidate for the plateau, Ciro Gomes (PDT).

Ferreira points out, as the reason for his departure, the political strategy adopted by Ciro in making systematic attacks on Lula.

For Haroldo Ferreira, Ciro’s campaign does not perceive the crucial moment in which the country is living for the defense of individual and collective freedoms, which, according to him, coexists in constant attacks that weaken democratic institutions. In the text, he suggests that the line chosen by the campaign is due to the presidential marketer João Santana, responsible for what he calls a “hateful campaign against the main candidate opposing the Bolsonar regime”, referring to Lula.

He also emphasizes that the criticism of the PT in the personal field set the tone of the pedestrian campaign. “It is regrettable that Ciro Gomes has adopted an erratic strategy of trying to deconstruct Lula’s image, instead of focusing on the National Development Program,” he said.

The national leader closes the letter by informing that, due to the disagreements with the majority campaign of the party, he declares support for Lula: “I start to defend the banner of freedom and the democratic rule of law, engaged in the electoral campaign of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva ”.

Haroldo Ferreira, a physician, former state deputy for the PDT and was a candidate for vice governor of Paraná on the ticket led by PT Gleisi Hoffmann in 2014. Today, he is running for a seat in the Paraná legislative assembly.

When contacted, Ciro Gomes’ campaign did not comment on the co-religionist’s decision until the publication of this report.

See the letter in its entirety:



“Dear President Carlos Lupi,

Despite the appreciation and consideration that I have for you, as well as my identification with Brizolist labor, it is my personal duty to forward to you my request for removal from the Vice-Presidency of the Leonel Brizola Foundation, National and Regional of Paraná, as well as from the National Directorate of the PDT, so that, as a Leader, he does not incur an act of party infidelity.

As we are experiencing, Brazil is going through a crucial moment of guaranteeing our individual and collective freedoms, with constant, persistent and orchestrated attacks that weaken our Democratic Institutions.

Institutions that were hard won and included in the Federal Constitutional Charter of 1988, after sacrifices by the Nation, of Brazilians who faced the forces of Dictatorship with losses, deaths, disappearances, exiles and torture.

Despite this moment in which the National PDT, through the presidential candidacy of Ciro Gomes, marketed by Joo Santana, prints a hateful campaign against the main candidate opposing the Bolsonarist regime, imposing heavy criticism on him, including in the personal and family field.

In such a way that Ciro Gomes, is today, within our political field, the main detractor of Lula, serving directly or indirectly, as an auxiliary line for the official candidacy of the situation.

Such misguided conduct, in addition to not adding electorally, distances us from the national progressive camp, isolates us in an undefined ideological ghetto, inexpressive of articulation, denying the history of Brizola’s positions, as in 1989, when supporting Lula, despite differences existing at the time. .

It is unfortunate that Ciro Gomes, a nationalist man, prepared and proven in the political struggle, has adopted an erratic strategy of trying to deconstruct Lula’s image, instead of focusing on the PND, the National Development Program, which contains proposals for the real Brazil in fact. , which we have always believed in.

My environment of political coexistence, from the progressive, democratic, labor, socialist, SUS, public and collective health, environmental and Brazilian health reform fields, demands us for the political attitude of our presidential candidacy.

The repercussion of the personal attacks on Lula, as electoral ammunition, on social networks, driven by Bolsonaristas, embarrasses me greatly.

That said, I inform the President that I am going to defend the banner of freedom and the democratic rule of law, engaged in the electoral campaign of Lus Incio Lula da Silva, and may fate want him to be the future President of Brazil.

Respectfully,

Haroldo Ferreira, physician – Paraná”