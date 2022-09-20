Pedro 2º: Police investigate if adult was in group sex – 09/19/2022 – Daily life

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro treats as a rape of vulnerable the complaint that eight students, between 12 and 17 years old, would have had group sex in one of the rooms of Pedro 2º College, one of the most traditional in the city, on Tuesday (13) . The participation of a 19-year-old girl – therefore, of legal age – is being investigated and arrived at the police station through complaints.

According to investigations, students from the Realengo unit, in the west zone, would have marked the act through a group of messages. THE Sheet had access to some of the student audios obtained by the police. In the messages, young people still claim that scenes were broadcast live on the internet.

“I saw what was happening. There were more than 16 people in the mess, they were all from the 7th, 8th grade. But there was a girl in the 3rd grade (high school), who is 19 years old. I heard that she was kicked out of the house” , said a student.

The case is being investigated by the 33rd DP (Realengo). “The Civil Police is continuing the investigation. Sex with a minor under 14 is rape of a vulnerable person and that is what is being investigated,” said deputy Flávio Rodrigues, head of the unit. According to article 217-A of the Penal Code, sex with a person under the age of 14, regardless of consent, characterizes rape of a vulnerable person.

In one of the audios, a student stated that the 19-year-old had had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old. initial.

The Civil Police opened the investigation after the Guardianship Council was called by the school itself, which is federal. When contacted, the teaching unit said it would not comment on the complaint. In an internal statement, the institution said it had “suspended eight students who would be involved”.

An inspector reportedly caught a group of students in a room. Also according to student reports, at least 15 students would be at the site and would be aged between 12 and 17 years.

“What happened is that 15 students from the 5th, 6th and 7th grade went to block C, in a specific room to have sex […]. There were eight people, pairs, who did the thing there while seven other boys were watching”, says student audio shared on social networks.

In the internal communiqué, the direction classified the students’ behavior as “inappropriate and disrespectful attitudes”. “Soep (Educational and Pedagogical Guidance Sector) was asked to proceed with the notification letter to the Guardianship Council and to provide assistance to all the families involved, actions already under development”, says the note.

Also according to the statement, “considering the non-existence of materiality, until the beginning of the investigation of the complaint, the management did not issue any form of statement or make any type of exposition about the case, mainly due to the involvement of minors, maintaining the honesty in the investigation and due secrecy”.