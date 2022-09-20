Pedro Antonio and Rolim? Plate taken for granted has a chance of not happening

Viewed by many fans as the only chance to rival President Mário Bittencourt, the possible slate formed by Fluminense’s former vice for social projects, businessman Pedro Antônio, responsible for building the club’s training center, alongside the lawyer and Deputy Attorney General of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Rafael Rolim, may not get off the ground, the NETFLU.

The millionaire, who lives in Portugal, will participate this evening in a live by influencer Marcelo Jorand on youtube, where he will give more details about the case and talk about a probable withdrawal, which has not yet been sacramented internally among his peers. Pedro Antônio is seen as the main voice of the opposition, given his popularity among fans. wanted by NETFLU to express himself around the theme, PA preferred silence.

“Excuse me, but I’m not going to talk,” he limited himself to saying.

The initial idea of ​​the ticket was to have Rafael Rolim as the head and Pedro Antônio as vice-general. The former even participated in the last political process on Ricardo Tenório’s ticket, when he broke with Mário Bittencourt and Celso Barros. He would be vice president of legal. Also wanted by NETFLUasked if the ticket was closed between him Pedro Antônio, Rolim deflected the conversation.

– Nothing certain about it. Let’s wait for Pedro’s live – she summarized.

Even before any announcement, the reason for the lack of official positioning of the former tricolor leader was questioned. Internal studies pointed out that the best thing would be to launch the candidacy, if it happened, close to the election, to avoid deterioration of the image, since he enjoyed the sympathy of the partners. During this period, alongside Rolim, Pedro Antônio conducted a study, under the tutelage of the lawyer and former candidate for the presidency of the Flu, Pedro Trengrouse, to evaluate the best paths of a SAF for Fluminense. After many meetings and conversations are done, considering both the personal and public life of PA, the tycoon must choose not to follow.

Former owner of Banana Golf, Pedro Antonio was dismissed from Fluminense on July 28, 2017. The then president Pedro Abad did not like the ex-director having given an interview to the NETFLU talking about the stadium project in the Olympic Park. Lending money to Tricolor das Laranjeiras long before the CT works began, the magnate was criticized by the current president, Mário Bittencourt. Under the baton of the tricolor lawyer, by the way, Pedro Antônio saw the training center, which took his name, be renamed to Carlos Castillo, in honor of one of the club’s great idols.

Finally, the millionaire had already opened his wallet to help Tricolor in 2014, helping Fluminense to settle the bills with Argentine Darío Conca, when the athlete left. At the time, a contract was made and “PA”, as he is known behind the scenes, lent just over R$164,000 – money that the club did not have at its disposal. In addition, Pedro Antônio took out loans to guarantee 20% of the club in the participation of Marlon (defender), Kenedy (striker) and Gerson (midfielder).

In addition to him, it is worth mentioning that the lawyer Ademar Arrais has already launched his pre-application. Another name is that of Marcelo Souto, also a lawyer, of the Esperança Tricolor group, alongside Sergio Poggi, who supported Mário Bittencourt’s ticket in the last elections, but broke off relations after disappointments with the current management.