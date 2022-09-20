Pedro Scooby talks about his documentary: ‘I hope it inspires people’

Partnership Lance & IstoÉi Partnership Lance & IstoÉ – https://istoe.com.br/autor/parceria-lance-istoe/ 09/19/2022 – 14:35 Share

The series “Life is awesome, let’s enjoy it!” premieres next Tuesday, on “Canal OFF”, and will tell the story of surfer Pedro Scooby. The objective of the documentary is to show the athlete’s life from childhood to participation in this year’s Big Brother Brazil.

In an interview with “O Globo”, Scooby commented on the expectation that his optimistic philosophy of life will serve as an inspiration.

– Faced with all the difficulties, when we almost went hungry, I always had that look, focusing not on the problem, but on finding the solution. I see the good things life has to offer. I hope it inspires people,” he said.

The surfer also confirmed that his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Luana Piovani, will participate in the documentary. The actress publicly criticized her ex-husband a few times, but Scooby ensures that the disagreements are in the past.

– Nowadays I have a good relationship with her. If she was a bad father and a bad person, we wouldn’t be okay,” he said.

This will not be the first series featuring Pedro Scooby. In 2014, he starred in “Pedro vai pro mar”, also on Canal OFF.