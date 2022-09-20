People with diabetes ask for glucose measurement in all SUS emergencies

A campaign organized by Coalition Voices of Advocacy in Diabetes and Obesity alert to the urgent need for early diagnosis and gives prevention of complications related to these two conditions. The group launched a public online petition asking the Ministry of Health to include glucose measurement in all urgent and emergency care in the Unified Health System (SUS).

“We launched the campaign ‘Prevention Saves Lives’ to encourage Brazilians to consult with their doctors and take their fasting blood glucose tests or look for the nearest Basic Health Unit to request and perform the fingertip test, which is a pre-diagnosis. Our expectation is to expand early diagnoses, reducing the risk of complications for these patients and, consequently, reducing the impact on the Unified Health System due to hospitalizations and hospitalizations, relieving their costs”, says Vanessa Pirolo, coordinator of the Coalition Vozes do Advocacy in Diabetes and Obesity.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, Brazil has 8 million people with undiagnosed diabetes and, in South and Central America, one in three adults has the condition, but does not know it.

“We know that the covid-19 pandemic generated an increase in the number of people with diabetes due to weight gain, six kilos on average, and contamination by the coronavirus”, says Vanessa. “It is assumed that, in Brazil, 46% of people between the ages of 20 and 79 who live with the disease are also unaware of the diagnosis. Currently, about US$ 43 billion are spent on the treatment of diabetes and its complications in the country per year. We are certain that much of this value could be saved with early diagnosis”, highlights the coordinator.

THE Coalition Voices of Advocacy in Diabetes and Obesity was born in 2021 and brings together 24 organizations. The goal is to professionalize associations, improve access to diagnosis and appropriate treatment in Brazil, in addition to producing information.

“We need to avoid several complications, including retinopathy and amputations. Data from the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology show that 150,000 Brazilians develop diabetic retinopathy every year, a disease that can lead to vision loss. It is the biggest cause of blindness in people with diabetes. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that 80% of cases of blindness in Brazil could be avoided if there was early medical diagnosis and adequate treatment”, comments Vanessa Pirolo.

“The Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery says that, every hour, three people have legs and feet amputated in Brazil, and more than half were in people with diabetes”, emphasizes the coordinator.

“An Ipsos survey carried out in 30 countries, with approximately 23,000 adults, showed that one in two Brazilians gained an average of 6.1 kilos. Excess weight and the accumulation of visceral fat are related to inflammation. As we gain more pounds, we release inflammatory substances into the bloodstream, which cause insulin resistance, which can lead to diabetes and also favor the accumulation of fat in the liver”, completes Vanessa Pirolo.

One public consultation receives until October 3rd opinions on the incorporation of long-acting insulin analogue by the Unified Health System.