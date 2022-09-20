Petition calls for return of Queen Elizabeth’s scepter diamond to South Africa







photo: Reuters

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and everyone’s eyes on the UK, South Africa is asking the Royal Family to return the largest cut diamond in the world, which sits on one of the monarch’s scepters. For this reason, a petition was opened requesting the return of the jewel to place it in a South American museum, and nearly 7,000 people have already signed the document.

The gem known as the Great Star of Africa, or Cullinan I, was given as a gift to the family in 1905, during British rule, according to the website. Time Out. However, critics of the monarchy claim that, in fact, the diamond would have been stolen from the country.

This debate about who is the true owner of the mineral permeates the country, in addition to discussions around other gemstones, according to the website.

“The Cullinan diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect. Minerals from our country and other countries continue to benefit the UK at the expense of our people,” said activist Thanduxolo Sabelo.

the diamond

The stone was presented to King Edward VII of the United Kingdom in 1907, according to the Royal Collection Trust. It had been discovered two years earlier in a private mine in South Africa. The diamond weighs about 3,106 carats in its natural form, and the original diamond is said to have been the size of a human heart. Although it was never put up for sale, it is believed to be worth more than R$2 billion.

