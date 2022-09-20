Petrobras announces another reduction in the price of diesel

Petrobras announced the third consecutive drop in the price of diesel within 50 days. See how the values ​​are!

Petrobras announced a new reduction in the price of diesel sold to distributors, this Monday (19). The decrease takes effect on Tuesday. The average price of diesel will go from R$ 5.19 to R$ 4.89 per liter, a drop of 5.8%. The other fuels did not change.

The last announcement was in August. Since June, the oil company has already announced the decrease in prices three times. However, diesel is still up 46% this year alone.

diesel price

The average value of diesel paid by consumers was R$ 6.84, according to the latest survey carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The price was the lowest recorded since May this year.

According to Petrobras, with the new reduction, the price in the composition of the final value of diesel will increase from R$ 4.67 to R$ 4.40 on average.

The new adjustment follows the prices of the foreign oil market. In this way, the state-owned company uses international quotations and exchange rates as the basis for its pricing policy.

In addition, Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) pointed out that the average price of diesel at refineries was R$ 0.47 per liter above import parity.

Composition of the value of diesel

The price of diesel is made up of more items in addition to the portion defined by Petrobras. Check out:

Petrobras: 67.7%;

Distribution and resale: 11.4%;

Taxes: 12.1%;

Biodiesel: 8.9%.

Fixing the ICMS ceiling decreased the values

With the fixing of the ICMS ceiling (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Products) on fuels between 18% and 17%, approved by the National Congress, gasoline and ethanol showed significant drops in prices at pumps. The same did not happen with diesel.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

This is because the rate of the tax on oil was already below the ceiling applied by legislation. As can be seen above, state taxes are less incisively levied on the price of diesel.

In the case of gasoline, the rates adopted by the States, before the law, were above 20%, which caused prices to be reduced. However, it is important to note that the measure is valid only until December of this year.

Worldwide diesel price

Based on data from Global Petrol Prices, last week, among the countries with the cheapest diesel in the world, Brazil ranked 83rd. By way of comparison, gasoline was in 34th position.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com