Petrobras announces drop in the value of diesel sales to distributors

THE Petrobras announced a further drop in the sale price of the diesel to distributors on Monday, 20th. According to the state-owned company, as of this Tuesday, 20th, the average price will go from R$ 5.19 to R$ 4.89, with a drop of R$ 0.30 per liter . Taking into account the mandatory blend of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel used in sales at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the price presented to consumers will drop from R$ 4.67 to R$ 4.40 for each liter sold in the bomb. According to the state-owned company, the reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, “which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and of the exchange rate”. At the beginning of September, Petrobras reduced the price of gasoline by 7.08% at refineries, which means that distributors cost R$3.28 per liter – the previous value was R$3.53.